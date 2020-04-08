Some people on the street have no other means to isolate themselves, so they choose to take refuge in places like sewers.

By: Web Writing

Bogota It has a little more than 10 thousand inhabitants of Street. Many of them, to fulfill the quarantineThey must figure out how this man who adopted a sewer as your home.

In the video it begins with a police officer knocking, like a door, on the makeshift cover of a sewer.

Before the call, the hand of an inhabitant of Street that tells the uniformed man that he’s in quarantine. The man, visibly stunned, is eating butter with his hands, in a sorry state.

The scene seems to be quite funny to the policemen who laugh and say “stay home”.

“That. Well, well. Follow the quarantine“says one of the agents while, with his feet, he puts the wooden cover to cover the sewer. He also adds, “close the door there; don’t go out.”

In a second video, published on Twitter, it is observed that the uniformed man returns to the sewer and give away what appears to be food to indigent.