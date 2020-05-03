This Sunday the Ministry of Health (Minsa) announced that a man over 65 years of age, with chronic conditions and associated acute illnesses, presented this morning “an acute complication” that led to his death. This was announced by Dr. Carlos Sáenz, Secretary General of the Minsa.

Saenz did not offer further details on the death. We do not know if this man was part of the three positive cases of Covid-19 in the country, if he had already been discharged or if it was a new case. What the secretary did say is that in Nicaragua three people with coronaviruses remain “until this Sunday,” one delicate and attended to and two delicate but stable, “a number that has remained in recent days.

Likewise, they added that of the 15 people in “responsible and careful follow-up”, three complied with the regulatory period and that they go to home protection, leaving 12 people to whom 4 more are added for a total of 16 in “care and responsible monitoring and permanent ». “We have no local community broadcast,” he says.

The four official deaths

The first patient who died from this cause was registered on March 26. He was a diabetic and hypertensive man who returned to Nicaragua from Colombia.

The second death was released by Nicaraguan authorities on Saturday, April 18.. A 64-year-old man was treated. “He presented this morning an acute and unexpected complication that, along with other chronic conditions that he already had, led to his death,” they said at the time.

The third death was Thursday, April 23. This is a 58-year-old man who had had contact with an “imported” case.

The fourth death was confirmed on April 29. It was a 66-year-old man, who was transferred to a hospital “in a delicate state, from a private center for the elderly to a hospital unit,” reported Carlos Sáenz.

Other cases

And although the Minsa has only reported these five cases, it has been unofficially known of other deaths by Covid-19 in Nicaragua.

One of them was a 58-year-old man, who worked at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport, in Managua, and who suffered respiratory problems on Saturday, April 25, and was transferred to the Monte España hospital, where he was insured. That same night he had complications and was cased. He died early Wednesday, April 29.

Likewise, a 70-year-old man who had been confirmed as the third positive case of coronavirus in Nicaragua last March, He died on Wednesday 29 at his home located in Estelí. The man had been diagnosed with coronavirus and was officially announced on March 27 by the regime’s spokesperson, Rosario Murillo.