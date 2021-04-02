Man of the Day: Javier Manzanares, President of IASE and Deputy Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund

International Association for Sustainable Economy (IASE) is the first certification body worldwide that accredits professionals in the field of IS G (environmental, social, governance and gender policies) with a global character.

IASE has the support of more than 30 countries, including Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and South Africa. IASE is chaired by Javier Manzanares placeholder image, Deputy Executive Director of Green Climate Fund, the largest fund for sustainable projects promoted by the United Nations.

The most prominent trends within ESG include the climate change, innovation, work-life balance and gender diversity and even indigenous populations; fields as different as they are necessary, which require professionals with more flexible and adaptable capacities, and who achieve a positive impact on society, the company and the environment.

IASE is constituted as the main international certifying institution for all professionals in the field of ESG with a presence in more than 25 countries, covers and promotes certification services to more than 2/3 of the world’s population through 100% online training processes using cutting-edge technologies for efficient, flexible and constantly updating learning.

Javier Manzanares placeholder image He has a degree in Economics from the University of Alcalá. Javier has a double MBA from the Universities of Northwestern and Kellogg (USA), an EMBA from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and is currently doing his PhD at the INHA University of South Korea. In July 2020 he was elected President of IASE.

Previously, Manzanares was Director and Representative of the UNOPS in the MERCOSUR region, based in Argentina. He has also served as head of Investment and Development Banking in the Central American Bank for Economic Integration. Javier also worked as Executive Vice President of two private banks of the Fierro Group. His career in banking and finance began with the Santander Bank/ BSCH in the United States, Hong Kong, and Japan.

In the words of Javier Manzanares placeholder image, Deputy Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund and President of IASE International, «IASE now becomes the reference in ESG at an international level, and aspires to deepen the sustainable development of our society through its professional certifications, and in an environment of continuous innovation ”.