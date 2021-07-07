Man of Steel Producer Supports Multiple Movie Versions of Superman

We all know that Henry Cavill is the perfect actor for Superman, but not everyone agrees on whether his version of the hero, which we first saw in Man of Steel – 55%, is the one we want to keep seeing. This has led the studio to develop a reboot of the saga with a new protagonist in mind for the character. Now, a producer of that first film explains why he supports the idea that various versions of the hero may exist.

In an interview with Comic Book, the producer Charles roven He explained that he does not think there is conflict in seeing various versions of Superman on the big screen. This since that is the nature of comics, the medium from which all their superhero adaptations are derived. For him, it’s great when you can do separate projects and the most important thing is that no one has banned making a sequel to Man of Steel:

To be frank, the comics this is all based on, the canon this is all based on has never done that. [contenerse a una sola versión de un personaje]. They’ve been able to do incredible adventures on their own and look at what Geoff Johns has done creating New 52 when canon was starting to fall short. He did it again when he created all the different Lanterns. Why couldn’t you do that in the middle of the cinema, in the middle of the movies?

This is said, as you can imagine, by the Superman reboot that JJ Abrams is developing for Warner Bros. The decision to find another way to approach the character did not go well with the fans of Snyder’s vision who fought so hard to see La Liga. Zack Snyder’s Justice – 82% and they still want a second Kryptonian movie with Cavill in the role, a production that never seems to have been a priority for the studio. The producer says that they have not prohibited making it and that he believes it could happen under a similar premise as the Flash:

If you’re going to allow one filmmaker’s vision, you have to allow multiple views. I don’t think it can be done any other way because not everyone will think the same. I think if someone were to bring them a coherent vision, as I understand, in Flash there will be multiple Batman and has a coherent vision with the universe that has been created since Ezra has been Flash, they are not going to say ‘never’ to something like that and that to me like.

As you know, Andy Muschietti is shooting his Flash movie, which will introduce the DC multiverse and have connections to earlier versions of characters from the comic book firm. What Roven seems to say is that there is no reason to believe that the studio would not bring back Cavill or Snyder if there is a good movie to do so even though they are developing a new adaptation of that same character.

At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rush for Warner to reunite all of its characters. As far as we know, they are concentrating on solo installments and only The Suicide Squad will be a team adventure. That film, which Roven also produced and which is the closest to being released, is a kind of reboot that will not give much attention to its predecessor, but will maintain a certain continuity. The film will hit theaters on August 8.

