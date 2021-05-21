Man murdered after arguing over toilet shift in New York

The NYPD is searching for a suspect of having murdered a 30-year-old man after a discussion in a bar about the turn to enter the bathroom, police and local media reported.

According to the police department, the incident It happened on May 9 at 3.48 in the morning local time, in a bar located in the Sunset Park area, in the Brooklyn district.

CBS, which cites police sources, said the dispute was precipitated after the two men argued over which of the two had the right to enter the services first.

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 5/9 at 3:48 am, inside of 4555 3 Avenue in the Bronx, a 30-year-old male was shot 1x in the head following a dispute with the below-pictured male. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips ☎️800-577-TIPS, all calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/HDc75ihFdN – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 21, 2021

The police Twitter page shows images of the place full of people and how at one point the suspect, who he wears the hood of his sweatshirt, takes several shots.

The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital where doctors certified his death.

The police also showed a photograph of the alleged aggressor and asked for citizen cooperation in his arrest.

Reward of up to $ 3,500

In these cases, the authorities usually offer up to $ 3,500 reward for individuals who provide information that may lead to an arrest.

New York City, like other large cities in the country, has experienced a large increase in violence, especially assaults with weapons.

According to the latest police data, so far this year there have been 490 shootings in New York, 81.5% more than last year to date, and 552 people have been injured or died in these incidents, 78.6% more than in 2020.