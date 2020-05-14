A symbol of rock and one of the most important figures in the universe of the show, Paul David Hewson, better known as Bono (stage name that means good voice in Latin), is a man who, in what can be seen, has achieved maintain the balance between his artistic career and his personal life, apart from reaping a mentioned spirituality, which, he himself manifests, was implanted in him since he was a child.

Married since 1982 to activist and businesswoman Alison Hewson, he has four children by names: Jordan Joy Hewson, Memphis Eve Hewson, Elijah Hewson, and John Abraham Hewson. Some followed in his footsteps in the artistic world and others developed better the entrepreneurial talent of which Bono is also the owner.

For example, Jordan Joy Hewson is the oldest of the couple’s quartet of children, the same who was already part of the list of the 30 under 30 who have made their fortune, according to Forbes magazine.

Eve Hewson is 28 years old and an actress. Since the beginning of her career she has participated in different projects, she is currently the co-star of the television series The Knick, directed by Steven Soderbergh. In 2018, she played Lady Marian in the film Robin Hood, alongside Taron Egerton and under the direction of Otto Bathurst.

For his part, Elijah Hewson follows in his father’s footsteps in the world of music. He is vocalist and guitarist for the band band Inhaler. And John Hewson, the youngest of the family, has just started his university studies.





Bono was born in Dublin (capital of the Republic of Ireland) in 1960 and is now one of the most popular men in the world. But, it must be said, his relationship with the media is not only because he is part of one of the most famous bands on the globe, because his personality is one that is cooked separately.

It is well known by all that the Irish vocalist has a close bond to defend social causes and constantly shows his activism, so much so that on several occasions he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The artist is one of the most important names in music as a key figure in the fight against various causes such as climate change, the cancellation of the external debt of poor countries or support to seek a cure against AIDS. of their battles in their humanitarian work.

However, his philanthropy is questioned by his non-adherents who believe that he is just a billionaire trying to teach lessons.

For example, in an article published in the digital version of El País on May 9, entitled ¿A messiah or a hypocrite? Why U2’s Bono sparks so many dislikes, an episode of the animated series South Park is resumed where the public image of the Irishman is satirized and it is written that after spending three weeks constipated, Randy (character of the series) defecated the biggest poop of history, but a few days later Bono claimed the record. Randy and his son Stan visited the singer at his mansion to ask him to withdraw his candidacy because, unlike Bono, Randy had never won anything in his life.

“But the rock star refused ‘to be number two at all’. Then Bono’s best kept secret was revealed. The singer did not hold the record for the world’s biggest dung, but was himself the record: the Bono’s father defecated such large feces in 1960 that he decided to raise him as a son, which, according to the episode’s conclusion, explains why Bono can be the most caring star on the planet and at the same time be the biggest shit on the planet, ” it is read in the text.

Thus, Bono is a figure that arouses admiration as well as antipathy among his compatriots, some celebrate his indisputable talent and others criticize his supposedly excessive ego and his contradictions. Even in Ireland, there is a popular joke that says the difference between God and Bono is that God doesn’t go around believing himself Bono. And to illustrate this part of the singer’s personality there are countless anecdotes, one of the most emblematic rumors is that on one occasion the artist forgot his hat at home and did not hesitate to send for him on a first-class flight.

Between his humanistic discourse and his self-centered and selfish behavior, are the lines in which the life of this character navigates, who is also observed in political settings, maintaining an open friendship with personalities such as Tony Blair or George W Bush.

“Bono is criticized as a controversial politician (he behaves like a head of state) and at the same time ridiculed as an overrated rock star who takes herself too seriously,” the text quoted above read.

Currently just 60 years old, the Irish singer continues to divide opinions regarding what he proposes as a human being and as an artist, but there is no doubt that together with the group U2 he has been able to materialize 14 studio albums, 22 Grammys and an Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award, among other professional achievements, which makes it clear that music will always be his weapon to speak to the world, because as he himself once mentioned “As a Rock star, I have two instincts, I want fun and I want to change the world. I have the opportunity to do both. “

