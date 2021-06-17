Man loses inheritance left by his wife for breaking promise

When a person makes his will can put everything type of clauses for the ones beneficiaries abide by them if they want to have certain money or goods, these conditions must be met because otherwise a fortune may disappear.

Recently in Spain made itself known one of these cases where, by not complying with the conditions imposed in a will, the heir man must deliver all the goods and money his wife had left him after she died.

And it is that the wife of this man, whose identity was not disclosed, had made her widowed husband a condition not to remarry another woman, otherwise he would lose everything he inherited.

Apparently love knocked on the widowed man’s door again and although they tried to hide it, the relatives of his deceased wife ended up realizing it and demanded the return of all the assets under the conditions of the will.

Apparently the man had understood that everything will goTo good if he did not get married, that is, he thought he could have another partner, but not marry. The problem is that the will stipulated the figure ‘more uxorio’, which means that he could not have any stable relationship or apparent marital relationship.

This peculiar story ended up reaching the media in Spain and quickly went viral.

The family goes before the law

After the relatives of the deceased realized the widower’s new partner They went before the law, which after reviewing the case ended up agreeing with them.

The court ordered to the man return all goods inherited.

Several testimonies have come out to defend both sides; while some claim that the man had the right to rebuild his life, others comment that the widower had to comply with his wife’s will.

emb