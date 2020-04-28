A touching love story has been viralized through social networks, it is about a woman who found a message on the cell phone of her husband died by Covid-19

United States.

A touching love story has been viralized through social networks, it is about a woman who found a message on the cell phone of her husband who died by Covid-19.

Katie Coelho and Jonathan They were a happy marriage with two young children.

Jonathan tested positive for coronavirus and started having symptoms like cough, headache, loss of smell and taste.

Jonathan it had to be connected to a respirator, but after 28 days it lost the battle against Covid-19.

As is already known, due to security protocols, his wife was unable to say goodbye to him.

Katie was only able to keep some of her belongings from Jonathan that he left in the hospital, including his cell phone.

In pain for the loss of her husband, Katie had not checked her cell phone until a few days ago and found that Jonathan He left an emotional message for her and her young children, 10-month-old Penelope and 2-year-old Braedyn, who has cerebral palsy.

“I love you with all my heart, you gave me the best years of my life, I am very fortunate and proud to be your husband and the father of Braedyn and Penny.”



Jonathan He also had words for his son Braedy, to whom he said that he will always be his best friend and that he was proud to be his father. He told little Penelope that she was a princess and that she can have whatever she wants in life.

