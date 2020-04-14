After murdering his wife in cold blood, the 44-year-old man lied to his wife’s friends by posing as her

By: Web Writing

Jupiter, Florida.- A 51-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her own husband, who tried to hide the crime with a text about the coronavirus.

The violent events occurred in the town of Jupiter, in the state of Florida In mid-March, when Gretchen Anthony, 51, who was in the process of divorce, disappeared, leaving a trace.

The feminicide took Anthony’s cell phone and sent a message to one of her friends, in that text, posing as Gretchen, the murderous husband told him that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and was hospitalized in a local clinic.

However, the friend found it very strange how “Gretchen” wrote and took the initiative to report what happened to the 911 emergency system.

In this way, the authorities investigated and realized that they did not have anyone by the name of Gretchen Anthony among their records of patients with coronavirus, which caused police officers to come to investigate in the surroundings of the home. It was there that when they were seen by the neighbors, they asked the officers if they had gone to review the “morning attack”.

Later, David Anthony The 44-year-old was detained in the Las Cruces, New Mexico area. The assassin’s plan is said to have escaped into Aztec territory.

At the moment, Gretchen’s body has not been found and David Anthony He still says he is innocent and refuses to confess to his crime despite being the main suspect.