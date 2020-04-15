A 41-year-old man murdered his 13-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter with a gun; the family had a history of domestic violence

A father family caused the death of his 13-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter by means of a firearm, later he tried to cause his house to catch fire and eventually committed suicide.

The events occurred at 9400 Dunkirk Road in Spring Hill, Florida.

He father one of the children was identified as 41-year-old Derick Albert Vasquez, his sons Kailani Vazquez and little Kaedan Vasquez.

The police were notified of the violent events by a female who stated that she had received texts as a suicide letter from the multi-infanticide executor.

The woman, who was identified as the mother of the children, was out of town when she received the texts. Subsequently, he quickly went to the home where he found the bodies. He later called 911.

There was a history of domestic violence

According to police records, this was not the first time that officers had come to the home. During the past March 22, one of the neighbors called the uniformed because he heard a violent discussion.

A mother struck by coronavirus and tragedy

It was revealed that the mother of the currently deceased is currently unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reason why some people opened a Go Found Me account to support it financially now that it was totally abandoned and devastated by the atrocity committed by Derick Albert Vasquez.

So far, $ 13,000 has been raised, even though the initial goal was $ 10,000.

As of April 2, more than 6 million Americans filed for unemployment bonuses after becoming unemployed in the quarantine of the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic.

