SEATTLE (AP) – One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Saturday in a park in the Seattle protest zone, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the area near the city center known as Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) that has been occupied by protesters, police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting initially went through work to get to the scene because they were « greeted by a violent crowd that prevented safe access for victims, » ​​police said on their blog.

Two men with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview Medical Center at 3 a.m. Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. One of them, aged 19, died and the other was in intensive care in serious condition.

The suspect (or suspects) escaped the site and authorities did not have a description, authorities said.

« Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a full investigation, despite the difficulties of the circumstances, » police said. Investigators were reviewing video from public sources and body cameras for clues, police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times.

Protesters have cordoned off several blocks next to a police station in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of protests against police violence sparked since the death of George Floyd several weeks ago.

Police have mostly withdrawn from the area after clashes with protesters ended with people throwing stones at officers and they responding with tear gas and rubber bullets. Municipal authorities say they continue to communicate with the leaders of the protests, who have promised to maintain peace in the area.

President Donald Trump has criticized the situation in Seattle. His tweets even threatening to use the military to restore order have been strongly condemned by Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Duncan, both Democrats.