Man killed 6 people during a birthday party in Colorado and committed suicide

A man opened fire Sunday at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before committing suicide, US police said.

Colorado Springs police responded to an emergency call Sunday morning at a trailer park, where they found six adults shot to death and one adult man who was seriously injured.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the families had gathered for a birthday party inside one of the trailers when the shooting occurred.

“The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, entered and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life,” police said in a statement. “We are still investigating to determine a motive.”

None of the children who were in the birthday party were injured in the attack, according to police.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

“From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on the scene, we were all incredibly shocked,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski. “This is something that you hope will never happen in your own community.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said this “senseless act of violence” has shocked the community and asked to pray for the victims, their families and first responders.

A woman who lived in the trailer park told the Denver Post that the sound of gunshots woke her up and that she thought it was a thunderstorm.

Colorado Springs-based newspaper The Gazette reported that family and friends of the victims gathered outside the trailer Sunday afternoon to mourn the victims.

It was the third mass shooting in Colorado Springs since October 2015, including a massacre on Halloween and an attack on a family planning clinic, local media recalled.

The United States has been the scene of a series of mass shootings in recent months, including one that took place at a FedEx location in Indianapolis, another at offices in California, a third at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, and another. at various massage parlors in Atlanta.

Last month, President Joe Biden called gun violence an “epidemic” and an “international embarrassment” for his country.

In 2020, there were more than 43,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

