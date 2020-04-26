Tesla vehicles are capable of virtually self-driving thanks to the brand’s Autopilot, and this man proves it by jumping out of his car.

Many drivers have not understood that the Tesla Autopilot It is only a support to the driver when driving a car, and that does not mean letting the vehicle drive itself, because although Autopilot is one of the most advanced technologies in the automotive sector, if it is misused, it can be a tool that causes a lot of damage and even cause death.

But there are also those who try to demonstrate that an Autopilot can perform all the functions of a car by itself and for this they have carried out tests that demonstrate this functionality with facts, such as the Youtube Chikichu.

According to the El Español portal, to demonstrate that a Tesla Able to drive on his own, a youtuber decided to jump out of his running car and let it go on its way. However, there are a couple of measures that Tesla has implemented to avoid just such situations and here we share them with you.

. Autopilot activation

The first measure is the activation of the Autopilot itself, which is only possible at a speed of approximately 30 km / h; Enough to think twice if you really want to jump out of the car and hit yourself badly. However, it is possible to do this by accelerating, activating the Autopilot, and then slowing down manually with the controls on the steering wheel.

. Seat belt

Another obstacle if we want to get out of the car while driving is in the seat belt; if we don’t have it on, the Autopilot cannot be activated, and if we remove it with the car running, it will immediately deactivate.

You may think that the option is to connect the seat belt without putting it on, but then the problem is that we cannot open the door, which remains locked if the seat belt is on.

Therefore, the only way to make the car drive with no one in the driver’s seat is to activate the AutopiloDon’t keep your seatbelt attached and roll the window down as much as possible, just like this youtuber did just to prove Autopilot works.

The famous youtuber managed to trick the system and get the car to continue driving without apparent problems. Of course, the speed at which it is going is very low, but even so, we recommend not to carry out this experiment for any reason, as it could end in a real tragedy.

