Man in wheelchair and elderly shot: unbridled violence on New York streets



Summer is usually the most violent season in NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A 64-year-old man was shot in the back on a street in Queens (NYC), in the middle of rise of armed violence that the city is experiencing.

The unidentified older man was shot by a suspect near Beach 17th Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far rockaway around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

It was not immediately clear if he was the intended target or was hit at random. He was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in stable condition. The attacker fled the scene and was still being searched last night, the New York Post reported.

Previously, a man in a wheelchair was grazed in the face by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, Saturday night.

The 32-year-old victim was sitting outside at Sterling Place in Weeksville around 10 p.m. when shots rang out, law enforcement sources said. The man reported pain in his left cheek and was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, the New York Post reported.

Police are investigating the scene for evidence related to the gunman, who at the time was also at large. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

At the beginning of May, 86.6% more shootings had been reported than in 2020 and double the figures registered in 2019, according to NYPD statistics. Homicides had also already risen 27% compared to last year. At the same time, arrests have dropped. According to experts, this raises concerns about a more dramatic summer in NYC this 2021, as it is traditionally the time of most violence in the city.