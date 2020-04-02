The man admitted that he was ill after his wife showed symptoms of COVID-19 after giving birth at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

By: Web Writing

A woman what gave birth she was discharged from a New York hospital after she started showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Staff at Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital later learned that their couple, who was present for his Birth, may have been exposed to Covid-19.

The couple and her baby were discharged from the hospital and asked to quarantineUniversity of Rochester Medical Center spokeswoman Barbara Ficarra told CNN.

Ficarra did not confirm to CNN whether the couple of the woman knew of its possible exposition before visiting it.

But another University of Rochester Medicine spokesperson told the local newspaper The Democrat & Chronicle that he did, and that he told hospital staff that he was healthy before visiting him.

“The mother became symptomatic soon after Birth“Spokesman Chip Partner told the newspaper.” It was then that the other admitted its potential exposition and that he felt symptomatic. “

Neither Ficarra nor Partner confirmed whether the couple or your child had tested positive for coronavirus.

No obstetric staff member involved in the Birth of a woman unidentified has tested positive for coronavirusFicarra said. A staff member who showed symptoms got in quarantine and then it tested negative.

However, although their results were pending, hospital staff who contacted the couple and had no symptoms, he was forced to continue working while wearing masks and undergoing temperature checks twice a day, he said.

The couple She spent her hospital stay in a private maternity ward, isolated from other patients, she said, making it unlikely that other patients are potentially exposed.

(With information from CNN)