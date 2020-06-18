This Wednesday, G.B. He was found dead in the department of the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Miter, located in Álvarez Jonte at 1800, where temporarily under house arrest with an electronic anklet, during the health emergency situation by the coronavirus.

Minutes before 1 p.m., staff from the 11th Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police went to that house after a call to 911 by G.B.

Upon arrival, as reported to Infobae Police sources, the officers found the door closed and a sign pasted above it, which G.B. to say goodbye to their relatives: “Do not enter. Call the police. I love you more, sorry everyone, thank you for your love. I didn’t know how to take advantage of it. Crazy 22 ‘I am innocent,’ ”read the paper.

Once inside, they found G.B. in the internal courtyard of the house and with a blind tape around his neck. The same sources indicated that no signs of violence were observed on the property. Within a few minutes, an SAME ambulance was present and transferred the man to the Álvarez Hospital. He was admitted to the medical center already lifeless.

From the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 48, in charge of the judge Eduardo Rosende, Secretary of Guillermo Rosasco, ordered the transfer of the body to the judicial morgue.

G.B. had 42 years and, according to his blank records, in recent times he was dedicated to the placement, execution and maintenance of electrical installations. Last week, he had become the first defendant to be convicted in a virtual trial in the area of ​​Buenos Aires Justice. They had charged him for publish and provide images of sexual exploitation of minors, from babies to adolescents of 16 years.

That investigation began in 2017, when G.B. published a video of child pornography on Facebook, a company that, when reporting the fact, gave notice to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a US body that is responsible for detecting illegal movements aimed at pedophilia.

The complaint thus reached the Specialized Prosecutor’s Unit for Crimes and Computer Contraventions of the Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of the prosecutor Daniela Dupuy, who led the investigation.

In the raid on G.B.’s house, they hijacked various technological devices. One was the cell phone of the condemned, from which 28 videos with child pornographic content were shared by WhatsApp messages, according to the expertise carried out by the Corps of Judicial Investigations.

Regarding this material, the judge Lorena Tula del Moral, head of the Criminal, Contravencional and Faults Court No. 13, indicated in his verdict that “it was a aberrant episodes, where the physical and mental integrity of the children involved has been violated in a violent way ”.

Finally, G.B. received five years in prison. After the hearing, he was transferred to his home, where he was to serve his sentence until the health emergency situation for the coronavirus returned to normal and he was thus sent to a prison.