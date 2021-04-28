Man finds wife with supposed lover in his bed and the rest is chaos

A man in Dominican Republic He found his wife in the arms of the alleged lover in his own bed and decided to record them to expose them on social networks.

The video of the alleged faithful wife circulates this week not only in cyberspace but in media reports such as Telemundo and MSN Latino.

Dominican records his wife in full infidelity with another subject in his own bed https://t.co/hp9kTcVJ2K – MSN Latino (@msnlatino) April 23, 2021

The information available at the time indicates that the subject found his partner in their bed with the “other”.

A neighbor would have alerted the individual to the presence of the man with whom the woman had an extramarital affair. According to reports, every time the husband left the house, the unfaithful took the opportunity to invite the lover.

In the video you can see the moment when the jilted enters the room as a surprise. The couple, visibly frightened, jump out of bed while the husband points a gun at them.

“So many cabin there is, dirty”, questions the deceived, while he ignores the calls for forgiveness from the woman.

It is not clear when the images that were released last week to the press were recorded.

Nor the outcome of the event or if someone was injured.

Here you can watch the video / we warn that the material contains obscene language