Man faces murder charges for beheading his Russian beauty queen girlfriend out of jealousy

A Russian beauty queen was found beheaded and her boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of committing the gruesome crime.

The mutilated body of Olga Shlyamina, 33, was found in a wooded area in the city of Novodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Oblast, on March 25..

The victim’s mother reported her disappearance to the police after she had not seen her since the 20th of that month.

Shlyamina’s relatives told local media that the woman’s behavior had recently changed and that they were worried about her.

The couple’s relationship was described as “turbulent” and with constant verbal discussions.

At first, the victim’s family thought the relationship between them was perfect. But eventually, they found out that the man, identified as Vyacheslav Samoilov, was supposedly hitting him in the midst of his fits of jealousy.

The suspect’s violent and possessive attitude would have worsened after the woman won a local beauty pageant, increasing her number of fans.

A report from the Russian news agency Life indicates that Olga was allegedly desperate because she did not know how to get out of the relationship, as she confessed to friends.

Alleged information indicates that the man was jealous of the communication between his partner and a co-worker. These data, however, have not been confirmed by the authorities.

Olga and the alleged murderer met after the woman divorced twice, the most recent seven years ago.

After his arrest, Samoilov told investigators that he only hit Olga, but did not add further details in his statement.