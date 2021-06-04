Man dresses as a woman to sneak into his lover’s wedding



The man thought of such a plan to sneak into the wedding and prevent it.

Photo: Dmitry Zvolskiy / Pexels

The supposed images taken a few days ago have caused a furor on the Internet during a wedding in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, North India, where you can see how some guests at the ceremony unmask a man who sneaked into the celebration dressed as a woman, and all for an amazing reason.

DNA India, half of that country, indicated that in fact it was real and that It was all orchestrated by a gentleman who tried to see the bride on the wedding day to talk to her and try to convince her not to marry as he was her lover!

The man devised a plan where it occurred to him precisely to look as if it were the bride. So he dressed as a woman to try to deceive those present. She put on makeup, put on a dress, sandals and a veil and thus entered the place where the marriage would be held.

However, the deception was discovered very soon as some relatives of the bride and groom began to look at him carefully because it seemed to them that his physique was not very feminine and in addition, certain details of his body language caught their attention.

So some men approached him, subdued him and forced him to kneel and remove his veil, thus discovering the deception, for which some slapped him in punishment.

India is a country of lovers… A guy dressed up like a bride to meet his lover who was getting married. In Uttar Pradesh Bhadohi… .This happens only in India pic.twitter.com/pQQAfO3tz4 – Aditya Bidwai (@AdityaBidwai) June 2, 2021

Despite the situation, the man managed to escape with the help of some friends who were waiting for him outside the house and helped him to flee by bicycle before the police arrived.

The aforementioned media indicated that so far, it is unknown if someone filed a lawsuit against this person.

