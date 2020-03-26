The Spanish authorities have established fines ranging from 600 to 30 thousand euros

Before the quarantine that is lived in the world by the outbreak of COVID-19, there have been many images and videos that have been published through social networks, this time it is a man who disguise from dog to go outside and avoid be fined.

The image was captured by a driver who was passing by on board his car. The photograph shows the subject dressed in a suit and a furry wig.

“Walking a dog a little weird … “, wrote the Internet user in Toledo, Spain, stunned, along with a photo of the fake pet.

In the image the subject is seen dressed in white with a wig of the same color of clothing, pretending to be a dog.

The authorities of Spain have established fines ranging from 600 to 30 thousand euros, depending on the severity they consider, to compel citizens to stay at home and keep the quarantine.

