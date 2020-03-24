Man dies while taking medicine mentioned by Trump

A 60-year-old man died after mistaking and ingesting a drug Trump mentioned to fight the coronavirus. The wife of the fatal victim also took the drug after watching the Trump conference on the coronavirus. Experts caution that the drug President Trump mentioned should not be self-medicated under any circumstances.

In the face of the crisis causing the coronavirus pandemic, a couple in Arizona self-medicated with chloroquine phosphate, one of the anti-malaria drugs that President Donald Trump recently mentioned on his social networks, resulting in the death of a man and the state. critical of his wife, according to Banner Health Hospital.

According to Banner Health’s hospital system in Phoenix, Arizona, the couple, both in their 60s, ingested the substance, which is considered “an additive commonly used in aquariums to clean fish tanks,” which caused serious damage to their health. , reported Efe.

In a statement released Monday, the hospital’s toxicologists and emergency physicians warned the community against the use of inappropriate medications and household products to prevent or treat COVID-19, the disease that produces the new coronavirus.

“Please educate the people.”

I just spoke with the AZ woman who, along with her husband, consumed chloroquine phosphate.

Her husband died.

“My husband was my whole life … it feels like, like my heart is broken & it’ll never be. It’s just broke. Dead.

Like my husband. “Https://t.co/C8EiTQQ3r1 pic.twitter.com/I0zc1wdu1Y

– Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) March 24, 2020

Trump tweeted Saturday that hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, and azithromycin, an antibiotic, “have a real chance of being important game-changing factors in the history of medicine when taken together,” as they increase new cases of coronavirus.

The couple became ill half an hour after taking the additive, Banner Health said. The man could not be resuscitated when he arrived at the hospital, but the woman managed to vomit most of the chemical, he added, according to the AP review.

The AP said it was unknown if the couple ingested it specifically to fight COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but Banner Health is now warning everyone not to self-medicate.

However, the Daily Mail newspaper, which quoted NBC, said that the latter managed to interview the woman affected by taking the drug and she assured that they had ingested it after seeing how President Trump mentioned it.

The couple took chloroquine phosphate, mistaking it for hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that shows promising results in treating patients with COVID-19.

The woman told NBC: “We were afraid of getting sick. We were worrying a lot. ” In addition, he said that they had isolated themselves before taking a teaspoon of the toxic chemical with soda.

He added: “We saw his (Trump) press conference. It was in a batch (the medicine), actually. Trump kept saying it was practically a cure. “

Referring to hydroxychloroquine, he said: “They kept saying it was approved for other things.”

The woman, who had chloroquine phosphate in her house because she had koi fish, added: “He was in the pantry and I saw him put it on the back shelf and I said, ‘hey, that’s not what they were talking about on TV.’ “

Explaining how they both became ill in a matter of minutes, with dizziness and fever, the woman noted: “He got so bad so fast. Don’t take anything. Do not believe anything that the president says or his people, be very careful. Call your doctor. ”