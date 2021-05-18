Man dies while having sex in motel in Argentina; They investigate if a woman was their daughter



Archive image of a motel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Photo: Fernando de Dios / Getty Images

ARGENTINA – The death of a man in a hotel accommodation, in Salta, resulted in an unexpected scene when his companion, a woman of about 32 years, said – after trying to flee – that she was the daughter of the deceased. The information was confirmed by telephone to LA NACION by the La Siesta establishment, where the death of the person occurred last night.

When asked with more questions, from the hotel accommodation, located in the Salta neighborhood of Villa María Ester, they cut the call. According to local media El Tribuno, the woman was delayed by police authorities after trying to flee the establishment.

Sources cited by the Salta newspaper indicated that the results of the expert reports ordered by the prosecution to determine aspects related to the affiliation of the protagonists and whether it was an abuse are still awaited.

The incident occurred on Saturday night and led to the intervention of police forces when the woman tried to flee on the motorcycle on which she had arrived with the man. A manager of the establishment would have prevented his departure without the companion, and called the police to request their assistance.

The 32-year-old woman would have said -according to El Tribuno sources- that andThe man broke down when they had sex and that it was his father.

Authorities investigate whether it is a case of sexual abuse

An investigation was initiated to determine the relationship between the protagonists and to assess the possibility of abuse. What caught the attention of the police force and prosecution investigators was that the woman had emptied the man’s pockets, in addition to having taken the motorcycle keys.

Yet an attempt is made to clarify the causes behind death of man.