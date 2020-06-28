The victim was identified as Ceferino Nadal, 43, who was detained for an alleged theft, although no one reported the theft or found evidence

A man suffocated to death Argentina when he was arrested by police in the province of Tucumán, in a case investigating the justice of that country.

The incident occurred at noon on June 24 in a central area of ​​Tucumán, before dozens of witnesses, some of whom claimed that the police officers beat the subject and pressed his neck to the ground.

A witness to the incident captured on video the moment the victim was seen while being detained by at least four policemen and two subjects in civilian clothes.

According to Argentine media, the victim was identified as Ceferino Nadal, 43, who was arrested for an alleged theft, although no one reported the theft or found evidence.

The man asked for help several times while lying on the ground. Years ago, the victim had served a theft conviction.

The autopsy confirmed that the cause of the death was suffocation.

The victim’s family had reported police persecution and mistreatment in a detention previous one carried out in February by police from the same police station.

The police officers who participated in the arrest were identified and will testify in the coming days.

This fact is very similar to the murder of the African American George Floyd, in the United States a few weeks ago.