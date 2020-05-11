Man dies in solitude; they find it in a park in Mérida

Lifeless a homeless man was found in a Park of Merida; he had allegedly been coughing for several days.

The body was found on May 10, around 2:30 p.m., in the National Army park, located on 125th street at 44A and 46 in the Serapio Rendón neighborhood.

It was a man who was passing by the park, who noticed that there was a man without vital signs on the slide of the children’s play area.

After the unfortunate discovery, the emergency services were called through 911, so that police and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security arrived at the scene, who could only verify his death.

The man was found on a slide in a playground in Mérida.

Local residents stated that the man in a street situation had been ill for several days, constantly coughing, until he was finally found dead.

A woman named Maya A. stated that on several occasions she tried to find the whereabouts of the man’s relatives, which she even published on several facebook groups requesting to find the family, but was not successful.

Neighbors stated that they tried to locate their relatives without success.

In the same way, he said that on several occasions the authorities were notified to go to the man and they will take him away, but presumably for fear that he suffers from an illness, they did not take him away.

For her part, another neighbor named Nidia G. P. assured that days ago the police arrived for the report and that they called an ambulance and never came.

He also said that the daily police officers answered the call but allegedly did not take him because there was no responsible family member.

Photos: Get informed Yucatan

