Man dies after being trapped in dinosaur statue

Last weekend the police of the town of Santa Coloma in Gramanet, near Barcelona, ​​in Spain, A man who was walking with his son noticed something strange in a dinosaur statue in this place.

Immediately, they called in elements of the Mossos d’Esquadra, who When making a detailed inspection of the figure of the dinosaur they realized that inside there was the corpse of a 39-year-old man.

As reported by some European media, the regional police are investigating this fact; first to know why man he got into the dinosaur statue and how is it that he lost his life there.

The first samples of evidence collected at the scene have shown that the deceased was not the victim of any act of violence or criminality.

That is why one of the hypotheses that are handled in this case is that the man had entered the foot of the dinosaur and that he would have been trapped. This because everything seems to indicate that he tried to recover a cell phone or some other valuable object that would have fallen into the figure.

Furthermore, it would have entered the dinosaur statue head first, which made it impossible to maneuver out of it.

Upon arriving at the scene, the firefighters had to cut one of the legs of the sculpture, made from a metal structure covered with papier-mache, in order to remove the man.

It should be noted that the dinosaur belonged to the decoration of some nearby cinemas that were closed and was sometimes used by homeless people to spend the night, that is why at first it was thought that it was a person in a street situation.

This second hypothesis was rejected after it became known that the man’s family had reported his disappearance a few hours before his body was found.

At the moment, the Barcelona authorities are carrying out the pertinent investigation to determine the official cause of the man’s death and thus, be able to hand him over to his close people so they can fire him.

