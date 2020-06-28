© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Man dies after being shot in a park in Louisville, Kentucky, during a protest over the Breonna Taylor case

At least one person died after being shot this Saturday night in a Louisville, Kentucky park, where protesters were gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, a young black woman who was shot dead by police in March, authorities said. Another person was found with gunshot wounds near there.

In a series of tweets, the Louisville Police Department said it received reports around 9 p.m. local time that someone opened fire at that location, known as Jefferson Square Park.

A male died at the scene after Sheriff’s deputies practiced emergency sanitation maneuvers to try to save him, police said. Another person, found later with gunshot wounds not far from there, was treated and would not be in danger of losing his life.

Just about 9 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in Jefferson Square Park. Calls then came in that Sheriff’s Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene. — LMPD (@LMPD) June 28, 2020

Agents closed the park to carry out an investigation into what happened.

A video broadcast on social media appears to show a man opening fire in the park as several people search for somewhere to protect themselves, according to The Associated Press news agency. Later, the images show a person on the ground losing blood profusely.

This recording has not been independently verified by NBC News, sister network of Noticias Telemundo.

For weeks, this place has represented the gathering point of people protesting the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, a black man who died of suffocation on May 25 while in custody of the Minneapolis, Minnesota police. His case unleashed a wave of outrage and protests against racism and police brutality across the country.

This Saturday’s shooting was the second in nearly a month of protests in Louisville, The Associated Press reported. On May 28, seven people were injured when someone opened fire during one of those protests.

« I am deeply saddened by the violence that exploded in Jefferson Square Park tonight, » Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted. « It is a tragedy that this peaceful protest area is now a crime scene, » he added.

I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. 1/2 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 28, 2020

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot to death by police in her own home when officers stormed there last March to execute a search warrant without prior notice. The young woman was sleeping with her boyfriend.

This practice of breaking in without prior notice has become a critical point of discussion among those who debate the need for radical police reform. Louisville Mayor later banned it. A detective involved in the girl’s death was fired this month, many weeks after those events occurred.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was initially charged with attempted murder after shooting one of the officers who entered the home. Walker said he thought he was defending himself from an intruder. At the end of last May, those charges were dropped. The FBI opened an investigation into the circumstances of Taylor’s death.

With information from NBC News and The Associated Press.

