Man dies after being run over while riding a bicycle in Miami-Dade – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami-Dade police are investigating an incident that occurred Monday morning when a man was found dead after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle near Miami Executive Airport.

Images from the Telemundo 51 helicopter, which was flying over the area near 128th Street and 137th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade, showed the scene where a body was covered by a yellow blanket, not far from the entrance.

Police said the accident took place around 6 a.m., when the victim was struck while riding her bicycle in the area. The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene; the officers did not report the identity of the victim.

Police are continuing the investigation and drivers are advised to avoid the area for a time in the morning.