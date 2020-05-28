MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Violent protests over the death of a black man at the hands of police erupted in Minneapolis on Wednesday for the second consecutive night, with protesters confronting officers outside a police headquarters and looting some nearby stores.

A man died after being found with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk near the protest area. The coroner will reveal the cause of death, Minneapolis police said.

A person was arrested, according to the last press conference, early Thursday morning.

Images from the news broadcast from helicopters showed protesters occupying the streets near the headquarters of the city’s 3rd police district, as some people ran from nearby stores, showing signs of damage and looting.

Officers could be seen circling the barracks without attempting to intervene in the looting. Previously, some protesters clashed with officers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a repeat of the confrontations on Tuesday night. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The violence occurred after the death on Monday of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who police tried to arrest in front of a southern Minneapolis grocery store. The video a person took on his cell phone shows an agent kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes until he passed out.

The agent and three others were fired on Tuesday, and on Wednesday Mayor Jacob Frey called for him to be criminally charged.

Protesters also gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the agent’s residence, in the city’s suburbs, and at the Minneapolis home of Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County District Attorney, who will make the decision to press charges in the case. . In these protests, no violent acts were reported.

In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway Wednesday and smashed the windows of state Highway Patrol cars.

