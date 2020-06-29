© Provided by the Associated Press

A protester speaks to police officers in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo / Dylan Lovan)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, USA (AP) – The man who was arrested in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of another at a protest in Louisville over the death of Breonna Taylor had participated in the marches, but other protesters asked him to leave the scene by showing conduct conflictive, authorities and protesters reported Sunday.

The suspect, identified in an arrest warrant as Steven Nelson Lopez, was hospitalized after being questioned by homicide investigators about the incident that occurred Saturday night, Robert Schroeder, acting chief of the Louisville Police Department, said at a conference call press.

Lopez suffered a leg injury when he was shot by people who were in the park and who chose to defend themselves, according to the arrest warrant. The man faces murder charges and deliberately endanger others.

Tyler Charles Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died after he was shot in Jefferson Park in downtown Louisville, authorities said. The Courier Journal reported that Gerth was an avid photographer and outspoken advocate of ongoing protests, and whose godfather is a columnist for the newspaper.

In a video of the shooting unveiled during Sunday’s press conference, Lopez is surrounded by several people before shots are fired and people flee the scene. Another video shared on social media shortly thereafter shows at least one person bleeding profusely and lying on the floor.

Several other people fired shots in response to the assailant’s shots, but no one else was injured, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman, died at her Louisville home in March at the hands of police who were complying with a search warrant. For almost a month, protesters have called for charges to be brought against the officers involved in his death. One of the officers was recently fired.

Saturday’s incident was at least the second to occur during the protests. Seven people were injured on May 28 when there was a shooting near City Hall, prompting Taylor’s mother to issue a statement asking the population to demand justice « without hurting each other. »

Gerth’s family said he was « incredibly kind, tender and generous, that he had strong convictions and faith. »

« It was his sense of justice that led Tyler to participate in the peaceful protests that advocate the destruction of systemic racism within our society’s systems, » the family said in a statement sent to the Courier Journal.

Protesters who were in the park on Sunday said Lopez was a familiar face in the protests but sometimes caused problems. Julie Sullivan, who was near the site where the assailant shot, said Lopez had been asked to leave the scene on Saturday.