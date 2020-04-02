The engineer stated in an interview that he derailed the train to ‘wake people up’ in the face of the coronavirus crisis

AP –

A machinist intentionally derailed a train in the Port of Los Angeles because he had suspicions about the presence of a hospital ship of the Navy that is anchored in the place to help during the crisis by the coronavirusFederal authorities reported Wednesday.

The locomotive collided with a series of fences and barricades on Tuesday before stopping more than 230 meters (250 yards) from the Navy hospital ship Mercy, the Justice Department said in a statement.

No one was injured.

Eduardo Moreno, 44, was charged with one count of derailment, the prosecution reported. It is not yet known if he has a lawyer.

Moreno admitted in two separate interviews with the authorities that he derailed and intentionally collided the train near Mercy, according to a criminal complaint.

“These opportunities are presented only once. Everyone is watching. I had to,” Moreno told investigators, according to the complaint. “People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will.”

Moreno said he was suspicious of Mercy and believed it had an alternate purpose to COVID-19 or government intervention, according to an affidavit. Moreno stated that he acted alone and that the attack was not premeditated.

In an interview with FBI agents, Moreno claimed “I did it out of a desire to ‘wake people up,'” according to the affidavit.

“Moreno said he believed that the USNS Mercy was a suspect and did not believe that ‘the ship was for what they told us it was,'” the complaint said.

Mercy docked this week to provide thousands of additional hospital beds for non-hospital related cases. coronavirus and thus alleviate the burden on regional medical centers that foresee an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients.

Phillip Sanfield, a spokesman for the Port of Los Angeles, said the locomotive never approached the Mercy.

“You would have had to travel several hundred yards (meters) through a parking lot and cross a waterway to get to the boat,” Sanfield said. “The tracks are not even close to the Mercy.”

The engineer was not a port employee, but apparently worked for Pacific Harbor Line Inc., a railroad company that handles cargo at the port and connects it to major railroads, Sanfield said. The company did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

A small fuel leak was quickly controlled and the port’s operations were largely unchanged, Sanfield said.