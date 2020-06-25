Happy to release his sports car, the man never thought that the pleasure would last very little

By: Web Writing

England.- A luxurious sports car was wrecked just 20 minutes after its owner removed it from the agency.

The events occurred last Wednesday, when the man was driving his Lamborghini – valued at approximately 310 thousand dollars – on a road in the English county of West yorkshire, when after a mechanical failure he stopped dead and was hit by another car.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

« It’s just a car! But this time, a Lamborghini again 20 minutes, stopped by mechanical failure, « wrote the Yorkshire Police account.

M1 Ossett today – It´s only a car! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD – WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

(With information from RT)