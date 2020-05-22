This week, a Facebook user shared the following text, along with a screenshot from a YouTube channel called Dad, how do I? (Dad, how do I do it?).

The post went viral. Why? It tells the story of the youtuber and the reason for his videos: as a child, his father abandoned him, and he had no one to teach him some basic tasks that are done at home. Thinking about the same situation of many young people today, he decided to “fill” the lack of knowledge and the absence of parents (as in his case) with the content of his channel.

Among the videos published on the YouTube channel, are the following:

“How to Fix Most Running Toilets” “How to Unclog a Bathtub Drain” “How to Unclog a Sink” “How to Be Good to Yourself” “How to Hang a Shelf»

Now Rob Kenney’s channel has 660,000 subscribers and features tutorial videos on how to fix working toilets and how to unclog a drain.

Kenney, from Chicago, told the local WCIU television station that he came from a “broken home” that inspired him to broadcast some of his wisdom.

“It definitely resonates. I get such amazing comments from people (…) This has gone beyond what I thought, I thought I would have 20 or 30 subscribers. »

“Some of the emotional responses I received from people who have no parents or who have no relationship with their father or who have lost their father, have said that they saw my videos crying.”

“Every day I get up and say, ‘I can’t believe what he’s become,'” he told WCIU.

“The whole quarantine thing has been tough for all of us around the world, so I finally had some time to do it. I probably suggested to my daughter two years ago and she said, ‘You have to do that.’ ”

Her videos have attracted thousands of comments and many say how much they appreciated the content.

