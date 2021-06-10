Man commits suicide after killing his partner and stepdaughter in the GAM

MEXICO CITY.- A man of approximately 40 years of age committed suicide after depriving his sentimental partner of life and seriously injuring his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

Due to the injuries, the minor was transferred to the children’s hospital in La Villa, where she later lost her life.

Neighbors say that at 4:30 in the morning at least 20 gunshot detonations were heard, so they called the police.

The events occurred in building B-113, apartment 204 of the Puerto Yavaros Housing Unit, located on Camino a San Juan de Aragón street, in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

Upon reaching the point, the police found the man in the house carrying a firearm from the balcony and noticed how a shot was fired in the head and collapsed on the railing.

Experts from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) removed the bodies and transferred them to the mayor’s amphitheater.

While elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) cordoned off the entire perimeter where the events were recorded.

A man who lives in the same Housing Unit and who said he was the brother of the deceased, informed the police that both are originally from the state of Sinaloa and that the woman who was found lifeless was his sentimental partner with whom he had been in a relationship for a year. and the youngest was his stepdaughter.

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **