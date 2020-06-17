The patient, who lives in Wuhan, has been in quarantine since January and during that time began to gain weight rapidly.

CHINA.- A 26-year-old resident of the city of Wuhan he has increased 102 kilos of body weight while in quarantine to avoid contagion by Covid-19.

When the confinement, an ambulance had to take the man to the hospital on June 1, as his condition became too critical. Now weighs 279 kg., becoming the man heaviest in the city records of Wuhanwhere did the coronavirus.

Recently, the South Central Hospital of the University of Wuhan, in China, disclosed the case on the social media platform China Weibo, where they showed images of medical workers examining the man after you entered.

According to the information given by the medical institution, the man identified as Zhou had been working in an internet cafe before the outbreak of coronavirus. He stopped leaving his residence when the city closed in January after cases of COVID-19 began to increase rapidly in the city China. He didn’t come out of his shed for almost five months and he won 102 kilos extra weight.

The man He had sought treatment at Jiangcheng’s main hospitals but to no avail. On May 31, Dr. Li Zhen, deputy director of the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Center of the Central South Hospital of the University of Wuhan, received a phone call from Zhou, who desperately sought his help. « Doctor, I haven’t closed my eyes in 48 hours. It’s very uncomfortable. Can you help me? »

Upon admission, doctors discovered that he had many life-threatening symptoms, including heart failure and respiratory dysfunction.

What caused you to gain weight fast?

Doctors explained that this is due to certain genetic factors and some endocrine abnormalities.

The social media post noted that an effective treatment method could be to induce weight loss by removing part of the stomach through gastric banding or stomach reduction surgery. Otherwise, excess weight would soon overload the heart and lungs, which would be more for the life of Zhou, said.

However, Dr. Zhen is very cautious since the risk of surgery is equally high. « I can only hope that by adjusting diet and rest and other methods, (body weight) can reduce more than 22 kilos in three months, so the risk of surgery will be greatly reduced, » he said.

Until then, Zhou will continue in the general ward of the hospital. Doctors hope that he adjusts to his new physical condition and cooperates to reduce his body weight as much as possible before having stomach reduction surgery.

