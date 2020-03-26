The man decided to go fishing in a river, leaving aside the mandatory quarantine, however everything ended in tragedy

By: Web Writing

A man completely ignored the government’s order for self-isolation Rwanda before the coronavirus outbreak and went fishing in a river, however, he ended up devoured by a crocodile.

The tragedy occurred on March 25 in the Nyabarongo river, in the Kamonyi district.

The man, who has not been identified, was among “the few people” who did not comply with Mayor Alice Kayitesi’s request to take shelter at home to stop the spread of the virus.

So far, in Rwanda There are 41 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, with no deaths recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(With information from RT)