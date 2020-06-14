In a video that circulates on social networks, the attacker can be seen threatening reporter Marina Araújo with a knife

By: Web Writing

Rio de Janeiro.- A man armed with a white weapon caused panic after entering the canal facilities Balloon TV in Brazil.

The man managed to circumvent security and entered the television station with a bible and a knife and took like hostage to reporter, Marina Araújo.

The aggressor screamed requesting the presence of the driver Renata Vasconcellos, host of « Jornal Nacional », newscast with the largest audience in the country.

In a video that circulates on social networks you can see the aggressor threatening with a knife to reporter Marina, while elements of the security service wait in the distance.

Meanwhile, the director of the channel’s journalism department, Ali Kamel, spoke with the aggressor until Vasconcellos arrived.

Finally, the driver Renata Vasconcellos appeared in front of the aggressor and the subject dropped the knife and released the reporter.

Elements of the security service took advantage of this reaction of the subject and arrested him to later turn him over to the police.

Not even reporter taken as hostage, nor any other employee were injured.

For his part, Balloon TV energetically rejected all kinds of violence.