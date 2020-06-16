The video shows how a subject ends up on the ground after assaulting a young man who at all times tries to avoid the fight, in San Diego, California

In social networks The video of an American who is knocked out for emitting such racists went viral in the vicinity of a restaurant in Mexican food, located in San Diego, California, in the United States.

In the images, it is observed how a subject in a gray shirt and brown shorts assaults a young man who is outside a food store.

At all times, the young man tries to avoid Fight, and he leaves the place without realizing that he is endangering himself when walking in the middle of the avenue.

Having no alternative, the young man responds to the subject’s aggressions and, in an exchange of blows, knocks out the aggressor.

The video titled « Asian man is Fight with a racist guy in San Diego « has gone viral in social networks in the last hours, however, apparently the events took place on June 4.

Once the Fight, the man with oriental features shows that he has training in combat sports and quickly knocks out his attacker with a couple of punches.

At the end of the video, the subject apologizes and tries to lift the aggressor so that they stop blocking traffic.