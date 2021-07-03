Man becomes object of study for his unusual penile fracture

When we hear about penis fracture there may be confusion, since clinically not a fracture as such because it does not have any bone that could break.

However, doctors refer in this way to the injury suffered by the corpora cavernosa of the limb and historically, all penile fractures that have been reported around the world have been horizontal.

But now it is studied for the first time the case of a patient who suffered a vertical penile fracture.

How does a penis fracture occur?

When we talk about a penis fracture, it is because what covers the corpora cavernosa has been broken.

The human penis is made up of three columns of erectile tissue: a corpus spongiosum and two corpora cavernosa. The latter are essential in erection; since they are the ones that, when filling with blood, keep the penis erect.

In turn, the tunica albuginea is also important, a fibrous layer that surrounds the corpora cavernosa and helps keep blood from leaving them. And it is here where penile fractures are gestated, since they consist precisely in the rupture of that envelope.

A penis fracture can occur for a variety of reasons, although it mostly has to do with sex.

The strange case, according to health experts, has been published by BMJ Case Reports. Doctors from a hospital in the United Kingdom treated urgently to a 40-year-old man who had a penis fracture, but this was vertical, thus being the first of this type of case.

The man confessed that he felt strong pain when he was having intercourse with his partner; however, given the symptoms, it did not correspond to a penile fracture. He only had moderate swelling.

Only with an MRI could they see that indeed, there had been a tear in the tunica albuginea. But instead of horizontally, it was top-down.

The patient had to undergo a surgical intervention to repair the damaged tissue and after 6 months, the man recovered completely and had no problems in his sexual life.

