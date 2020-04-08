Police officers have intercepted a car in which two individuals were traveling

One accumulated 32 sanction proposals; the other 4

The National Police have arrested two men in Elche for a crime of serious disobedience by repeatedly skipping the mobility restrictions imposed by the state of alarm. They have been identified in an unjustified displacement with their vehicle. The particularity of the case, that one of those individuals already accumulated 32 sanction proposals.

Two people to share a car is allowed provided the displacement is duly justified. Exceptions are, for example, the purchase of food or pharmaceuticals. In the event that the driver cannot justify his journey, he is exposed to a financial penalty. In Elche, however, there has been an entirely exceptional situation.

As part of the roadblock campaign to monitor mobility at Easter, officers intercepted their vehicle and identified them to verify the reason for their displacement. As it was not justified, they consulted the database and found that both had been proposed for sanction on several occasions by both the Elche Local Police and the National Police.

One of them accumulated 14 sanctions from the Local Police and another 18 from the National Police, while the other accumulated one from the local and three from the national. Given the repetition of events, they were detained for a crime of serious disobedience to the authority for failing to comply with the measures decreed in the state of alarm.

The two individuals have been brought to justice by the acting Investigating Court of the Elche Guard.

Even so, it goes without saying that this behavior is far from that shown by the vast majority of citizens to date. In fact, the DGT reports that Spain is the country in the world in which mobility has decreased the most, with a record decrease of 95% last Sunday.

The General Directorate of Traffic has redoubled the roadblocks to avoid trips to second homes. Also at night and on secondary roads, while they had detected that some people used them to avoid confinement.

