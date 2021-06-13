Man arrested for trying to kill his ex-wife and daughter by burning down their house

VICTORIA CITY.

A man tried to kill his ex-wife and youngest daughter after setting fire to their house with a blowtorch and gasoline, in the Cuauhtémoc ejido in the municipality of Mante, Tamaulipas.

When the inhabitants of the region went out to help they ran into the individual, whom they wounded with machetes and then tie it up and hand it over to the authorities.

The case of family violence occurred shortly before dawn on Saturday in the ejido that is located west of the municipality of Mante.

Firefighters and civil protection came to the aid and reported that a four-year-old girl suffered burns in different parts of the body being trapped in the burning house.

Photo: special

A police report indicates that on Friday night Cristian “C”, 25, went to look for his daughter but was denied, since he had a restraining order from a judge because in 2017 he wanted to kill them, also through fire.

The girl’s grandparents asked her to leave, but it was already close to dawn came with gasoline and a blowtorch, so after spraying the house he set it on fire.

The grandparents and the mother of the minor managed to leave, not the girl who was trapped until finally neighbors rescued her who came to help. Other inhabitants went after Cristian “C” and wounded him with machetes. Then they tied it up and waited for the authorities to arrive.