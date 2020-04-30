A man was arrested early this Thursday after firing more than 30 shots at the Cuban embassy in Washington, the United States Secret Service reported.

EFE –

Washington.- “This morning at approximately 2.15 local time, Secret Service agents responded to reports from shots in the Embassy in Cuba. One person was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, assault with attempted killing, and possession of a large-capacity (firing) device, “the Secret Service said in a statement.

The attack has not left any injuries and agents are working with local city police to establish the reasons for the incident, added the note from the Secret Service, which is in charge of protecting headquarters and diplomatic personnel.

For his part, the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez, confirmed in his Twitter account “the armed attack by an unidentified individual” on the diplomatic legation and recalled that “it is the responsibility of the states to protect accredited diplomats and their facilities ”

“There was no damage to the mission’s personnel, who are safe and protected, but there was material damage to the building resulting from the impact of the shots“said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.

Embassy #Cuba in #EEUU was today the object of an armed aggression by an unidentified individual Mission personnel were not harmed and are safe. Research is ongoing It is the obligation of the States to protect the diplomats accredited to it and its facilities – Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 30, 2020

The embassy Cuban in Washington is located in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, in the northwest of the American capital.

After decades closed by political tensions between the US and Cuba, was reopened in 2015 as part of the normalization process promoted by the then-US president, Democrat Barack Obama.

However, with the arrival at the White House of the Republican Donald Trump in 2017, the approach stopped in its tracks and the economic and political pressure from Washington to have resumed Cuba.