Police of Florida they arrested a man who was in quarantine on an island of Disney World closed to the public for a long time and who later declared to the authorities that the place seemed to him a “tropical paradise“

Orange County Police Department officers found Richard McGuire on Discovery Island, owned by Disney. The subject indicated that he had been in the place since Monday or Tuesday and had planned to camp there for a week, according to the report of the arrest.

The 42-year-old man said he had not heard that several agents were looking for him on foot, by boat and by air on the private island, since he slept in a building. The subject told an agent that he did not know that the place was a reserved area, despite the numerous “no access” signs.

“Richard declared that he had not realized this and that the place seemed to him a tropical paradise“according to the report of the arrest.

Officers from the Orange County Marine Police Unit in Bay Lake used the public speaker system to alert McGuire that he was not allowed to be on the property, but the man remained on the island, the report said.

A security representative from Disney He said he had seen McGuire using a company boat on Thursday and stressed that the area has various “no access” signs and two closed doors. The representative demanded that the agency file charges.

McGuire was arrested on a trespassing charge and transferred without incident to a prison. At the moment it is unknown if the man has an attorney authorized to make statements.

Discovery Island, formerly called Treasure Island, had been a zoo before closing its doors in 1999.