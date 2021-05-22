Man allegedly murdered ex-girlfriend in Arkansas and hid the body under his bed mattress



The body of the victim was found under the mattress of her ex-boyfriend’s bed. (File image)

Photo: Haley Owens / Unsplash

Authorities are seeking to arrest Maurice Winda, Robin Elizabeth Allmon’s ex-partner, on suspicion that the man murdered her and hid her body under the mattress of their home.

This week, researchers discovered the decomposed body of the woman 42-year-old under Winda’s bed mattress at Hughes.

“(She was) wrapped in a sheet with a mattress lying on the body, and no one was in the house, ”St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told WREG-TV.

The cause of the woman’s death has not yet been established. The authorities are waiting for the results of the forensic tests carried out on the body.

In relation to the crime, Authorities continue to search for Winda, who is employed by the City of Hughes Sanitation Department.

A police officer came to Winda’s home on Monday while he was still at the scene. However, he did not find the decomposed remains of the victim until a later inspection several hours later.

Apparently, the woman had been dead at the scene for several days. Initially, the authorities identified the female by her tattoos and with the help of a relative.

Daughter accuses her mother’s boyfriend of death

Nancy Allmon, the victim’s daughter, directly blamed the man for the death and revealed that her mother had suffered various abuse by the suspect.

“The last known person she was with was her ex-boyfriend, and he had been abusing her and attacking her,” Nancy told the aforementioned media.

Allmon added that his mother was beaten on more than one occasion by Winda.

Suspect had given the victim a black eye

“He gave her a black eye. Her eye was black, as above, she ended up going to the hospital. She had a fractured eye socket ”, explained the interviewee.

The woman said that she helped her mother to file criminal charges against the man, but that he did not attend his court date.

“I sent photos about dates, threatening text messages, in which he had texted my mother. You know, crazy things, ”declared Nancy.

The daughter believes that her mother was taken against her will to Winda’s home.

“In my eyes, in my heart, nothing will make me believe that my mother was willing to go to that house on her own. I think he took my mom. That he forced her, ”Nancy insisted.

If you have information to help clarify this case or establish the suspect’s whereabouts, you can contact the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office at 870-633-2611.