The electrification of the transport sector, be it people or goods, has been growing by leaps and bounds in the last two or three years. Practically all the traditional first-level manufacturers already have electric trucks and / or buses in their range, and although the trend to electrify more and more models is relatively recent, the idea is not new at all. And if not, tell the MAN 750 HO-M10 E, MAN’s first electric bus, which was first introduced fifty years ago now.

MAN 750 HO-M10 E: an electric bus born in 1970 that came with a towed external battery

During the cold German winter of 1970, MAN presented its first fully electric bus to the press throughout Germany. The company had been two years developing it together with RWE, Bosch and Varta, and on February 13, 1970 they presented it on their new test tracks in the city of Munich. The MAN 750 HO-M10 E was born with the intention of “making a positive contribution within the industry to combat air pollution and noise on city center roads”, an intention as laudable now as it was five decades ago.

The first electric MAN 750 HO-M10 E had 50 km of autonomy.

In the midst of the “motorization wave”, there were already voices calling for an improvement in the environmental conditions of the cities, a reduction in air and noise pollution, and in this sense the electric MAN 750 HO-M10 E was pointing. Probably still without foreseeing the first oil crisis to come in 1973, MAN wanted to address that concern at a time when diesel had become king of the transport sector.

In January 1971, eleven months after the presentation and after exhaustive tests at the factory, MAN delivered the first fully functional prototype to the transport company of the Koblenz city, who would test the new bus for a year on regular service routes. The MAN 750 HO-M10 E was 10 meters long, it could carry 99 passengers at a speed of up to 60 km / h and had a range of 50 km thanks to a 108 kWh capacity battery.

The 108 kWh capacity battery was towed and could be exchanged in about 7 minutes.

The battery was not built into the bus, but was external and housed in a rear axle trailer. The autonomy of 50 kilometers translated into working time of two to three hours before the battery runs out. Fast charging was not something that was fashionable at the time, so the most effective way was to replace one battery with another: in a specially enabled station, the exhausted battery was exchanged for a fully charged one. The operation required about 7 minutes, so the bus spent little time inoperative.

MAN’s electric bus was present at the 1972 Munich Olympics

Until June 1971, the MAN electric bus traveled around 6,000 kilometers on regular service in the city of Koblenz, without major mechanical problems or major incidents. A year later MAN participated in the 1972 Munich Olympics transporting athletes between the Olympic Park and the Olympic Village with two 750 HO-M10 E electric buses (and another eight natural gas).

The MAN 750 HO-M10 E transported athletes between the Park and the Olympic Village during the 1972 Munich Games.

During the celebration of the Olympics, the MANs worked up to 20 hours a day. Only one Spaniard, Enrique Rodríguez Cal, got a medal in those Games (bronze medal in boxing).

Two years later MAN presented the second generation from your electric bus. The second generation 750 HO-M10 SL-E had a bigger and more efficient battery, with 164 kWh of capacity, which provided 80 kilometers of autonomy. The trailer where the accumulator was being transported was also redesigned, and the replacement of the battery was automatic.

MAN 750 HO-M10 E.

On October 15, 1974 the German manufacturer delivered the first new generation electric buses to the city of Mönchengladbach, where they worked until 1979. The cities of Düsseldorf and Frankfurt am Main They also deployed them on their local public transport network.