Researchers from the National Institute of Anthropology and History they found the skeletal remains of between 60 and 70 mammoths at the Santa Lucia air base, in the Zumpango community in the State of Mexico. It is the largest mammoth find to date in the country.

According to Pedro Francisco Sánchez Nava, coordinator of INAH Anthropology, the excavations began in April and in addition to the bones of the mammoths, they also sand they found 15 human burials, as well as hundreds of ceramic vessels.

Sánchez Nava explains in an interview for El Universal:

“It is a very relevant finding; It is very difficult to make comparisons, but it is definitely complicated by the number of individuals found. We have to unite all these parts of the puzzle, but the region means that it was an access corridor, a natural passage for this fauna ”.

In reality, there are no data that can demonstrate with fidelity that men and mammoths have had a relationship in Saint Lucia, subsequent analysis and study of the findings may provide more clarity in this regard..

According to the archaeologist:

“Perhaps 15 thousand years ago men realized this step, and organized as a society to be able to hunt it down, we do not doubt it; perhaps at some point, already doing the studies in the cabinet and processing all the information, we will find remains of some tool, traces in the bones of the mammoths that allow us to infer that they were also used at the time by inhabitants and by humans of those times ” .

The most exciting thing is that the airport works are not even 20%, so INAH researchers hope to find many more remains.

