Mammals can breathe through the anus in emergencies, says controversial study

Using a liquid enema, a Japanese scientist showed that it is possible for mammals to breathe through the anus in emergencies.

The lung tissue is delicate. Although traditionally treatments for those with low oxygen levels involve a ventilator that injects air into the lungs, this method may cause damage, because it is invasive. Takanori Takebe from Tokyo Medical and Dental University wondered if there would be another alternative. He discovered that mammals have an alternative escape route.

Breathing through the anus: an escape route for emergencies

The premise Takebe used was simple: options for people with low oxygenation rates can damage lung tissue. For this reason, he thought of other holes that mammals have in the body. The intestines were his first bet: I wanted to know if it is possible absorb oxygen through these, as with some fish.

It turns out that the rectum is protected with a thin membrane It allows you to absorb certain compounds from the bloodstream. For this reason, suppositories are used for some complaints. According to the Japanese expert, passing a liquid enriched with oxygen could be the key for a person to recover, in case of emergency.

This new alternative was applied in pigs and it turned out to be effective. It is possible, therefore, that this emergency measure is extendable to other mammals —Including human beings. Although it is not yet a certainty, the evidence from this team of scientists suggests that it’s a posibility.

How was this conclusion reached?

Together with his team, Takebe tried giving the pigs liquid enemas. This substance had high levels of oxygen, and they have been shown in the past to be effective in helping protect the lungs of premature babies. For their experiment, they were administered by the anus.

Since it is a chemical that has been shown to be non-toxic, Takebe decided to implement it in his research. Before applying it, four pigs were anesthetized, after putting on a fan that gave them a lower than average respiratory rate. Once the liquid enemas were administered, the oxygen in the blood increased significantly.

According to Takebe, if there were a similar effect on people, it would be enough sustenance for bring them a medical benefit. According to the expert, this would be a solution for developing countries with less infrastructure in the health sector. “Ventilators are very expensive and require a number of medical personnel to administer them,” he says. “This is just a simple enema“.

