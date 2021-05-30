Mamen Mendizábal’s face changes with what Cristina Pardo has done after interviewing her

Mamen Mendizábal and Cristina Pardo in ‘Liarla Pardo’ (LaSexta). (Photo: LASEXTA)

Mamen Mendizábal has been one of the guests this Sunday in the Liarla Pardo program of LaSexta presented by Cristina Pardo.

The still presenter of Más Vale Tarde has come precisely to talk about the announcement of her departure from the program, news that she announced this Friday through her social networks.

Mendizábal explained that she is happy with the decision, which will allow her to have a different kind of life and dedicate herself to other projects, within LaSexta, related to journalism. Even so, it has not clarified what it will do.

Pardo has given his partner images of his career in the chain, including the interview he did not long ago with his father on the occasion of the promotion of Palo y Astilla, a talk show that he also presents.

At the end of the interview, the presenter of Liarla Pardo was excited to fire Mendizábal. “Well, you know that they have been many years together, I just hope you do very well, you know that I have a lot of affection for you.”

“I love you very much, Cris,” Mendizábal replied, grabbing his partner’s hand.

“Me too”, said Pardo, “I hope you are very lucky and that you become much happier, which in the end is what it is all about.”

“Of course, and continue fighting and giving war,” replied Mendizábal, who has observed how Pardo began to get excited and shed a tear that he tried to suffocate by fanning himself with his papers.

Something that has caused Mendizábal’s reaction: “Hey, don’t give me the tear now, we’re going to end up fatally. It is that I do not give credit with what you are doing to me ”.

Pardo laughed while his c …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.