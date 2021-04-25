Mamen Mendizábal, to Évole after learning that Nadia’s father scammed her: "My first thought was’ You bastard!"

Jordi Évole dedicated his program (Lo de Évole, on LaSexta) this Sunday to the ‘Nadia case’, the alleged scam of a father, Fernando Blanco, about his daughter’s rare disease, trichothiodystrophy, for which raised hundreds of thousands of euros after appearing on television shows and starring in an advertising campaign.

Évole interviewed Fernando Blanco and also some of the professionals who ‘swallowed’ the story, such as Susanna Griso or Mamen Mendizábal. The latter was very descriptive when the presenter asked her what she thought when she first learned that Nadia’s story was not the way her father told it: “You bastard!” What a bastard! And I’m silly “, Mendizábal said.

“The main mistake was the following, if you do not make your own information, you continue a ball. We have an obsessive control in LaSexta, but in this case not,” said the presenter. “Welfare journalism does not belong to what we have to do. We put the account number, something we had not done in life “, Mendizábal reflected.

Susanna Griso, for her part, admitted that she did not smell the toast: “I don’t suspect anything. The girl was a love, she remembered my name despite her limited memory,” she said. Griso remembers the story “it comes to us on Christmas, it was a christmas story. It was not a song that doubled the audience, but he returned to the set because a production company told me, ‘You have to give Fernando a cable’. It was to follow up. We work very quickly, there are 5 hours of daily program. In this case the absolute priority is to help, you ask for fewer papers, you do less inquiries. But it cannot be, it must always be done “, reflects the Catalan journalist.

Jorge Martinez, The advertiser who mediated for Nadia’s case to appear in an extensive report published in El Mundo for which the newspaper later apologized, was also interviewed by Évole.

“He had the ability to surround himself with very good people, communication professionals. He helped raise much more money than a family that undertakes a battle like this collects. He truthfully conveyed the anguish and urgency. He knew how to generate a story. very spectacular. He was nurturing history, he was very skillful “, Martinez explained. “It did very well the work that all of us who are part of the network managed to have us as united,” he said.

“When he was not able to prove anything he had said, we began to understand. And that’s it. You go from one reality to the opposite. That person you admired becomes a scammer, a scoundrel who uses his daughter for purposes lucrative. ”The monster devoured him. It wasn’t a scam case, it was Nadia“, settled the advertiser.

The case was revealed thanks to the Malaprensa journalists, whom Évole also interviewed: “They said it was the first in which this disease was studied, but it was studied in the 80s. It was picking up the phone and writing emails for many hours in two days. What they said was either exaggerated or false. “

Fernando Blanco, for his part, said that he regretted taking his daughter to the sets: “It wasn’t good for anyone”, admitted. Regarding his testimony, Blanco said that what he exposed on TV was not “false, but exaggerated. Yes, I was in Afghanistan looking for an expert, but not in a cave.”

“I exaggerated when I said that Nadia’s time (remaining in her life) could be shorter. Instead of being 10 or 15 years old, I said 3 or 4 “. explained. “The NGOs show the sickest child on television,” he justified himself, but apologized: “I apologize because I did that.”

According to the ruling, Nadia’s parents collected 422,000 euros. 2,700 were dedicated to medical expenses, 5,000 to educational expenses, 1,900 to pharmacies and 10,400 to other foundations. And the rest of the money? Blanco’s lawyer replied that only 64,000 euros are claimed by people who feel cheated, although according to Évople, the family spent 400,000 euros on renting houses and premises, cars, insurance, hotels and various purchases.

“I didn’t cheat anyone,” he said. “I just wanted to speed up the aid”, Nadia’s father stated. Last February, the judge confirmed the sentence for which Fernando Blanco, who has spent two and a half years in prison and is free on bail, must return the 64,000 euros they are demanding.