Mamen del Cerro, new news director of RTVE

The new Board of Directors of RTVE, elected a few months ago after two years of interim status of Rosa María Mateo as sole administrator, begins to make decisions. This Wednesday, its president, José Manuel Pérez Tornero, with the agreement of the directors, approved a renewal of the main positions of the organization chart of the corporation, starting with the news department, which will be held by Mamen del Cerro.

Del Cerro will hold a position that will be renamed as Director of Informational Content, but which will have, in practice, the same functions that Enric Hernàndez had held up to now. Will be the person ultimately responsible for all the information of both TVE and RNE and the digital area of ​​the corporation, and will be in charge of appointing the new news directors for television, radio and the website.

The new head of the information area of ​​RTVE has been linked to the corporation for almost four decades, where he has developed his entire professional career. Since July 2020, she has been the director of RNE News, a position she already held between 2004 and 2008, first as deputy director and later as director. In addition, she was a correspondent for RNE in Washington between 2008 and 2010 and held the position of head of RNE’s Policy area in the 1990s. Later, between 2010 and 2012, she was a parliamentary correspondent on Channel 24 Horas of TVE.

For its part, journalist María Eizaguirre will assume the direction of the Communication and Participation area. Editor of Canal 24 Horas since 2018, she has directed the second edition of the Telediario for six years (between 2013 and 2018) and the Weekend one between 2012 and 2013. Her journalistic career began at RNE, where she joined the Buenos Días team with Julio César Iglesias. After going through the newsletters of Radio 5 Todo Noticias, he presented the Protagonistas program together with Luis Del Olmo, for which he received the Antena de Oro as editor for producing the best national newscast.

In addition, the new management has also decided on changes to the grid. The director Pérez Tornero already pointed out a few weeks ago that he did not want infotainment programs on RTVE and said that the news programs “are the responsibility of TVE.” And in consequence, the program Las Cosas Claras, directed and presented by the journalist Jesús Cintora, will stop broadcasting in July, when the contract signed by RTVE ends. Cintora, meanwhile, will stop presenting it at the end of June.