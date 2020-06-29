Spanish Television puts a twist to his morning image with the signing of Mamen Asencio, a long-time professional at RNE, to replace Diego Losada in ‘La Mañana’ at La 1 this summer. Asencio is the current host of ‘For three reasons’ on public radio and will relieve Diego Losada during his vacation in August.

Mamen Asencio, summer substitute for Diego Losada in ‘La Mañana’

Although he was already a co-presenter, Losada went on to lead the space alone when María Casado was released at the beginning of last May. It was then that TVE announced Mónica López, hitherto linked to meteorological information, would go in September to present a new morning strip.

Ana Ibáñez, substitute in 2019

In August 2019, TVE had opted for Ana Ibáñez, current presenter of ‘Spain direct’ to cover the holiday period of María Casado. Now it will be Mamen Asencio’s turn, a professional with more than twenty years of experience in radio and television, mainly in RNE and TVE, who until now presented ‘For three reasons’ in the RNE afternoons.

Among his most outstanding works is the direction and presentation for six seasons of ‘España Directo RNE’ and the sub-direction for three seasons of ‘Las Mañanas de RNE‘, with which he covered the death of Mandela or the attacks in Paris. He has also directed and presented specials such as the visit of Pope John Paul II in Spain, the Christmas Lottery Draw, or the Three Kings Parade in Madrid.

Asencio is the National Prize of the Radio Academy in the category of locution and program presentation, has also received the Aeronautical Merit Cross of the Air Force for his work on the institution.